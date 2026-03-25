KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The KC Streetcar Authority expects to open its northbound, riverfront extension to passenger traffic in May. The agency had previously estimated a spring 2026 opening.

The extension adds two stops and about 3/4 of a mile to the existing line. It will take passengers to Berkley Riverfront Park, with closer access to CPKC Stadium, where the KC Current soccer team plays home games.

KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension to open in May

“People are ready to take the streetcar down to a game,” said Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority communications director. “We won’t be operational by the April 4 game, but we can take them to some of their May games, which we’re very excited about.”

READ MORE | KSHB 41's KC Streetcar coverage

The streetcar authority is conducting a series of tests this week on the extension, part of an ongoing process that began in December.

Mandelbaum said Wednesday’s attention was on the streetcar’s connection to overhead wires that power the cars.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB A streetcar returns to the garage after successfully completing tests on the Riverfront Extension.

In April, streetcar operators will train on the new route.

“I think it’s great they’re extending it,” Brion Holcomb said along the riverfront.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Brion Holcomb enjoys Berkley Riverfront Park.

The streetcar will remain free. It opened a 3.5-mile southern extension in October 2025.

“That streetcar has been such an addition to this city. It's unbelievable,” said Roger Holyfield, who was enjoying Wednesday's weather at Two Birds One Stone.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Roger Holyfield speaks with a reporter about Berkley Riverfront Park.

The Grand Boulevard Bridge near 2nd Street and Grand Boulevard will be closed to car traffic between 2–4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

A new pedestrian bridge is under construction along the streetcar route.

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