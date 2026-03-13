KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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Kansas City’s Riverfront neighborhood is set for major changes in the months ahead as the city gears up to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for the World Cup this summer.

Residents have long voiced concerns about safety on the Grand Boulevard Bridge, which connects the River Market and the Riverfront. The busy bridge serves as a key link between the neighborhoods, but some say it’s hazardous for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Oh my god, those cars — you don’t notice it. You think it’s a pedestrian bridge because it looks like a pedestrian bridge,” Riverfront resident Bridgette Cook said.

New plan uses KC Streetcar, pedestrian bridge to connect Kansas City, riverfront

City leaders say these concerns are being addressed through a comprehensive transportation strategy that includes a new pedestrian-only bridge and an expanded streetcar system. The improvements aim to provide more travel options while safely separating walkers and cyclists from vehicle traffic.

Streetcar Extension Near Completion

Streetcar testing will ramp up in the coming weeks, with 99% of the Riverfront extension project complete as crews finish work on the end-of-the-line Riverfront station and pavilion. Riders can expect to see more streetcars running over the Grand Boulevard Bridge as operator training continues.

Kansas City Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend says they’ve targeted spring 2026 from the start and remain on schedule.

Daniela Leon/KSHB Kansas City Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend

“We’re nearing the completion of testing, and in the coming weeks we’ll announce a grand opening date for later this spring — just in time for the World Cup,” Gerend said. “We couldn’t be more excited to connect the riverfront for many years to come.”

Gerend says the Grand Boulevard Bridge posed unique challenges, including its curved design and the need for innovative expansion joints to accommodate Streetcar service.

When planning began more than a decade ago, the Riverfront had little development. The Streetcar extension, he says, became a catalyst — attracting new projects, businesses, and investment along the route.

“Many of the developments down here wouldn’t be here but for our plan to bring Streetcar to the Riverfront and solve our connectivity problem,” Gerend said.

The extension will connect the University of Missouri - Kansas City campus to the Berkley Riverfront, completing the latest expansion of Kansas City’s streetcar system.

Bike and Pedestrian Bridge

Running parallel to the Streetcar Riverfront Extension is the Grand Boulevard bicycle and pedestrian bridge. The new bridge is part of a comprehensive transportation strategy that has brought together multiple agencies, including the City of Kansas City, the KC Streetcar Authority, Port KC, and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Kansas City, Missouri, Transportation Director Jason Waldron says both projects are on schedule and are being built with the goal of opening before the World Cup.

Daniela Leon/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Transportation Director Jason Waldron

“Credit to the contractors on both projects for keeping pace and staying on schedule,” Waldron said. “It’s always dependent on weather and things like that, but we are on time, and we expect to be open before the World Cup.”

Once complete, the bridge will offer a protected route for walkers, joggers, and cyclists stretching from southern Waldo to the river.

That’s a huge change for a corridor that previously lacked any sidewalk or safe bike infrastructure, making it difficult for families, cyclists, or visitors to travel between the River Market and the Riverfront.

“This provides that direct, safe connection for families, attendees of games, and people just wanting to enjoy the river,” Waldron says.

The bridge will also serve KC Current fans and visitors to the Riverfront, expanding travel options beyond just driving.

Daniela Leon/KSHB

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