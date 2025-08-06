This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

—

Kansas City's riverfront is experiencing a monumental change.

Over the coming months, work will wrap up along the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension, which begins on 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard in the River Market and ends near the midpoint of Berkley Riverfront. The goal is for the extension to be operational by 2026.

New Kansas City bike, pedestrian bridge to enhance safety amid future streetcar expansion

Earlier this year, KC Current ownership broke ground on a $200 million development along the Berkley Riverfront, which will bring apartments, restaurants, and other retail spaces to this once-neglected neighborhood.

"As we revitalize Berkley Riverfront, and all this added development comes into play, it's important for people to be able to get to where they need to go and have options on how to get there," said Taylor Ngo, project manager.

KSHB 41 Taylor Ngo

On Grand Boulevard, between 2nd and 3rd streets, a new two-way cycle track is currently being built along the streetcar line. Eventually, a sidewalk will surround the cycle track and connect to a bike/pedestrian bridge being built next to the Grand Boulevard Bridge.

"The Grand Boulevard viaduct was really never meant for pedestrians and bicyclists, but there isn't another way to get to the Berkley Riverfront," Ngo said.

Work on the new bike/pedestrian bridge started in May, and according to the city, it's the largest multi-modal transportation project the city has ever funded, at over $15 million.

Right now, construction is focusing on the structure of the bridge, like its foundation and columns. This new bridge's biggest contribution to the neighborhood will be adding a layer of safety that people living in the riverfront say they’re looking forward to.

Daniela Leon Work on the new cycle track is being conducted as city aims at opening new bike and pedestrian bridge in 2026.

Bridgette Cook lives in the area and has tried to walk the Grand Boulevard Bridge toward the City Market, thinking it was a pedestrian bridge. She knows first-hand the dangers and safety concerns surrounding the lack of accessibility.

“Those cars coming at you, you don't notice it," Cook said. "You think it’s a pedestrian bridge, because it looks like it is if you’re driving, but if you try to walk that, it’s super dangerous. Scooters may be ok, but walking is terrible."

KSHB 41 Bridgette Cook

The bike/pedestrian bridge is expected to be completed before the World Cup in 2026. Funding for the bridge uses a combination of mixed funds, like city bonds, and revenue from lease agreements along the riverfront.

"Connectivity is important because if you are using a streetcar or buses, you need to be able to walk to those station stops," Ngo said. "So this gives you a safe travel to get to the station stops and then be able to use public transportation."

—