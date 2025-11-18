Group to unveil $5M KC Streetcar End of the Line riverfront station, pavilion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several groups are set to meet Saturday to unveil plans for a $5 million End of the Line riverfront station and pavilion for the KC Streetcar’s northern terminus.

Officials from the KC Streetcar Authority, Port KC and CPKC will reveal plans for the End of the Line Streetcar and CPKC Pavilion during a news conference Saturday, Nov. 22.

The station and pavilion will feature an “iconic” canopy, sculptural lighting and other amenities inspired by Kansas City's connection to the movement and flow of the nearby Missouri River.

Officials hope the space will serve as the “front door” to the Berkley Riverfront, CPKC Stadium and future development.

Funding for the space comes from a mix of federal grants and private funding.

“Together with Port KC and CPKC, we’re building an end-of-line station that truly reflects the important role this streetcar stop will play in connecting our system to all of Berkley Riverfront for years to come,” KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend said in a news release Tuesday.

Last month, KC Streetcar celebrated the launch of passenger service along the Main Street Extension, bolstering service south to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

On Tuesday, KC Streetcar officials said the Riverfront Extension, which extends the line from the current northern terminus in the River Market neighborhood north to outside of CPKC Stadium, is 97% complete and set to open in early 2026 .

“Partnerships like this are exactly how we continue to transform Kansas City’s riverfront into a vibrant, connected destination,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said Tuesday. “The new End of the Line stop will not only connect people to the riverfront, it will create a true sense of arrival and place for everyone coming to experience all that this area has to offer.”

Sam Hartle/KSHB Construction work continued in September 2025 on a mixed-use development connecting the KC Streetcar Riverfront Station and CPKC Pavilion with CPKC Stadium.

As part of the redevelopment of the riverfront, CPKC Stadium just completed its second season of hosting the Kansas City Current. The Current ownership group of Chris and Angie Long and Brittany Mahomes is in the process of building out a mixed-use development that will connect the end-of-line stop with the stadium.

“We are proud to support the KC Streetcar, which is helping redefine how people experience Kansas City,” CPKC Chief of Staff Chad Becker said Tuesday. “This latest project adds to the successful rebirth of the riverfront anchored by CPKC Stadium and surrounding developments.”

