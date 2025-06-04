KC Current hopes to inspire reconnection with Missouri Riverfront through new Levee Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of the Kansas City Current’s work to revitalize the Missouri Riverfront, the organization plans to bring new life to a new Levee Park.

Along with releasing renderings Tuesday, the team explained its vision in three points:



Creating a new, unique public space for all Kansas Citians.

Bringing Kansas Citians closer to their waterfront.

Beautifying the “wet” side of the levee.

To accomplish these goals, the development will include new trails, overlooks above the water, play areas and performance spaces.

The “public waterfront destination,” which will span over an acre, will focus on reimagining, reclaiming and beautifying the currently unused space.

Part of the beautification effort includes incorporating native plants and installing walkways that bring Kansas Citians closer to the water, closer to reconnecting with the Missouri River.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas applauded the Current’s “game-changing” vision for the park.

“The Levee Park will update an underutilized part of our riverfront into a beautiful gathering place where families can play, neighbors can connect, residents can relax, and everyone can experience nature in the core of our city like never before,” Lucas said in a news release.

Beyond celebrating the first purpose-built stadium for women’s professional sports, the mayor said the team’s investment in the Berkley Riverfront encourages Kansas City “far beyond” the soccer pitch, transforming the way the city engages with professional sports, entertainment and the “environment around us.”

The efforts wouldn’t be possible without the Current co-owners, Chris and Angie Long.

For years, the Longs have been involved in the riverfront transformation. Moving forward, they hope to continue to harness the “power of bringing people closer to their waterfront.”

“Our work to develop the Levee Park will reclaim the waterfront for all Kansas Citians — extending our city’s public realm closer to the Missouri River than ever before,” the Longs said. “By transforming this unused space into a beautiful new community asset, we hope to inspire Kansas Citians to engage with the water in ways we haven’t yet imagined.”

The Current first released plans for the multi-phase, privately financed $1 billion development around CPKC Stadium in April 2024.

The first phase of the project will focus on 429 multi-family homes, 48,000 square feet of retail space, riverfront gathering space, town square, riverfront promenade, and local chefs and restaurants.

Ground was broken on the $200 million phase in March 2025.

