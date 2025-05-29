KC Streetcar Authority approves proposal to begin 18th Street streetcar study

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar Authority (KCSA) Board approved a proposal Thursday to begin a streetcar feasibility study to potentially create an east/west line along 18th Street.

The action creates a project partnership and funding agreement with the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

KCSA Executive Director Tom Gerend pitched the proposal. He said its focus is to determine what role the streetcar can play to help with development in the area. A big piece of this study would be public engagement and input.

Gerend said this streetcar line could have the ability to unify the downtown experience, with folks being able to enjoy all entertainment districts via the streetcar. It could also serve as a connection to downtown, bridging a gap in the area.

Kansas City Councilmember Melissa Patterson-Hazley was also in attendance at Thursday's meeting. She said the city is on board with the study.

Patterson-Hazley cited the number of developments happening in and around 18th Street, from new housing to the construction of a big public garage. Both are expected to start construction soon.

The councilwoman said the "momentum is undeniable," noting the addition of a streetcar line would help bring even more people to the area.

Gerend mentioned the 18th Street study is independent of the other east/west study taking place along 39th Street. He said neither should interfere with the other.

