How do you test KC streetcars along the new Main Street extension? Lots of sand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from the Kansas City Streetcar continued testing Tuesday to check the performance of three streetcars on the tracks of the Main Street extension.

The goal of Tuesday’s test was to test the traction power of the three streetcars.

How do you test the traction power of a streetcar?

In Tuesday’s test, that meant loading nearly 23,000 pounds of sand and water.

KC Streetcar said testing will continue Wednesday and could lead to some travel delays along Main Street between 37th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

