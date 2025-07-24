'It's reality': Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension to open to riders on Oct. 24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Oct. 24, 2025, riders will be able to take the KC Streetcar between the River Market and the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Officials from Kansas City, Missouri, the KC Streetcar Authority and the KC Area Transportation Authority announced the Oct. 24 public debut of the KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension.

The new 3.5-mile extension connects the existing downtown streetcar route to 51st and Brookside Boulevard on the UMKC campus. In total, it will create a 6-mile route from the River Market to UMKC.

"Oct. 24 will be a day to remember and celebrate as Kansas Citians ride into the future of public transportation, connecting neighborhoods in the urban core like never before," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "The grand opening of the Main Street Extension represents our community's investment in generational growth, providing more opportunities for more residents and visitors alike while remaining fare-free for all."

More information about opening celebrations and service details will be shared in the next few weeks.

KSHB 41 News has dedicated coverage to this extension since March through a segment called On Track with KC.

KSHB 41 spoke to the Chair of the KC Streetcar Authority Board of Directors, Michael Collins, about the announcement.

“This allows you to actually explore what the city has to offer in a good way. It’s not just about tourism, it’s about you getting to know your city. If you don’t know about your city, you don’t know what you’re missing," Collins said. "It’s not contextual, it’s not a vision anymore, it’s reality. I think people are going to embrace it.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Michael Collins is the chairman of the KC Streetcar Authority Board.

There are still tests and federal regulations that need to be completed before the opening date. The project is currently in the pre-revenue, or pre-passenger, pperations phase, where streetcar operators, supervisors and staff will undergo training and familiarize themselves with the new route.

The Main Street Extension project began in 2017, and broke ground in 2022. It's been over three years of work, with a total cost of $325 million, which is paid for through a combination of local and federal funding.

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension is under construction now and is set to open to riders in early 2026.

