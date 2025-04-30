Riding the Rail of Change: The Streetcar extension’s impact on Riverfront neighborhood

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.

For some people living in Kansas City, the Riverfront neighborhood is spot that offers a variety of options, with the Riverfront Heritage Trail topping their list.

"I really like this river walk because it reminds me of some the more developed cities, and it encourages activity," said KC resident, Lindi Cook.

Others come out to the Riverfront from from other pockets of Kansas City to enjoy restaurants near the water like Show Pony, which is located inside the Origin Hotel.

"My daughter owns a condo (in downtown), and so I enjoy spending time with her on her day off, and walking the Riverfront, getting some good exercise and I enjoy the restaurants," said Amy Cook.

It's hard to imagine, years ago the Riverfront was once a dumping ground with no apartments, hotels, upcoming beer gardens or a soccer stadium in sight, but the KC Streetcar Authority thinks their extension along this neighborhood further put this neighborhood back on track.

"We believed that transit could help facilitate transit-oriented development, and that it could be a catalyst for moving projects and we've seen that response and developments from it," said Tom Gerend Executive Director, Kansas City Streetcar Authority.

Port KC, a public redevelopment organization who handles projects like the Berkley Riverfront and the Missouri River Terminal refers to the Streetcar as a significant milestone in urban development, and being a key factor in bringing in CPKC stadium.

"I mean, which came first, the chicken or the egg? I'm not really sure I wasn't in those meetings, but the streetcar coming down here, I think it really cemented the possibilities for CPKC to be here," said Meredith Hoenes, Director of Communications for Port KC.

In late March, the first phase of a $1 billion privately financed development broke ground, poised to further transform the riverfront with additional apartments, retail space and more.

"I think it's fair to say that a number of those projects wouldn’t be where they are or advancing how they are, if it wasn't for the plans to solve this connectivity problem with Riverfront," explained Gerend.

All track work for the Riverfront extension is done and construction is ahead of schedule. Up next is setting up overhead electrical work and building shelters, substantiations, and testing the future Streetcar line.

The Riverfront extension will be open by early 2026, with the 0.7 mile extension connecting 3rd street and Grand Boulevard across the Grand Boulevard bridge and ending midway at

"I think it's really gonna boost everything up and I think we're gonna see more people moving down here to Kansas City," said Haley Cook, who lives near the Riverfront.

The extension received 61.1 million dollars in federal and local funding, the extension should be complete before the World Cup and the Main Street extension will be open to riders by this fall.

