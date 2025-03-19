KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.

As the KC Streetcar Main Street extension wraps up, Kansas City is looking at ways to make sure you can easily access the streetcar by enhancing parking services and addressing repeated violations taking place along the current route.

Kristina Clore lives three hours away from Kansas City, but when she is in Kansas City, she parks near the KC Streetcar, typically by Union Station, to catch the line.

Kansas City to expand parking services and streetcar enforcement team in response to increased demand

“We plan our trip around it, we have used it for multiple things to stay downtown and get to our hotel," Clore told KSHB41 as she and her family were making their way to a KC Current match.

Claudine Volkart lives in downtown Kansas City and enjoys being able to travel across her neighborhood by using the streetcar during her everyday commute.

“I love to use the streetcar, not even just for big events, it’s nice to get up and down and I am really excited for it to go further south," said Volkart.

The south extension on the streetcar is 96% complete but the city wants to make sure the current route and future use remains convenient for everyone.

"As the rest of the Streetcar comes online, there's gonna be more demand for parking along Main Street, so it's gonna be critical that we manage that demand, so that when people show up, there's a spot," said Kansas City councilman Eric Bunch, representing the 4th District.

This year, the city passed a law dedicating $450,000 to beef up parking enforcement. According to city documents, the funding comes from the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund and will partly go towards increasing downtown parking enforcement during nights and weekends and combat illegal parking.

Melissa Kozakiewicz, Assistant City Manager of Kansas City, says enforcement will target high parking demand around Power & Light District and the Convention Center.

There will also now be a dedicated streetcar team who will patrol the route during operating hours. The team will focus on keeping the tracks and sidewalks clear for safe and reliable operations and respond to recurring concerns from residents and businesses about blocked streetcars.

"Sometimes people don't pay too much attention to where their vehicle is parked, and it can be on the Street Car tracks or too close and so that's going to be a big part of this as well," said Bunch.

The city is also looking at possibly expanding paid parking measures, however, any changes would require hosting listening sessions, town halls and must be approved by City Council. Bunch says the city’s goal is to make sure parking is routinely available to better streamline demand

"Some say this this is a 'cash grab'. This doesn't make money for the city, this just helps ensure that the public has access to our to our amenities and has access to the city and in some cases that that means on street parking," explained Bunch.

While changes have yet to take place, Clore doesn't believe any changes in paid parking measures will impact her downtown commute.

“There's misconceptions of parking, it helps keep up with everything and we love the Streetcar and don’t mind paying for parking," said Clore.

Bunch says businesses and people living along the streetcar route continue to be concerned with illegal parking along the lines. As a reminder, vehicles parked outside white lines could receive a ticket, with fines up to $500 and towing fees.

