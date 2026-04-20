KC Streetcar, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art partner on streetcar wrap for new exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar and Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art teamed up for the first time to debut a new streetcar wrap for the “Timeless Mucha: The Magic of Line” exhibit.

The “Timeless Mucha” streetcar debuted on the opening day of the exhibit, April 18.

Set to run all summer, the Timeless Mucha streetcar is “bringing art beyond museum walls and into the everyday journey of Kansas Citians and visitors alike,” according to KC Streetcar.

Streetcar riders can easily pick out the vibrant purple, orange and yellow design of the Timeless Mucha wrap, which pays homage to Alphonse Mucha’s belief that “ornament was not excess, but essence.”

Inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the exhibit presents 150 years of the “legacy and evolution of Alphonse Mucha and his iconic Art Nouveau style.” Through Aug. 30, exhibit-goers can peruse posters, drawings, paintings, album covers, comic art and more that either Mucha created or inspired.

“This will be the most magical ride you’ll ever take,” Julián Zugazagoitia, director and CEO of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, said in a press release.

Zugazagoitia noted the Timeless Mucha streetcar can be taken to the Art Museums stop, which is just a quick walk from the museum.

More information about the exhibit can be found here. Riders can track the streetcar using the Transit App.

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