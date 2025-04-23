KC Streetcar working to complete dozens of tests before opening Main Street extension

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority has completed dozens of tests for its new 3.5-mile extension south of Union Station, but it still has dozens of tests to complete before opening the line for passengers.

Executive Director Tom Gerend said testing is going well. It’s still on track to open for passenger service in 2025.

The testing process is generally split into two categories.

First, the streetcar authority makes sure all the individual pieces of the extension work together: tracks, overhead electric cables and traffic signals. This is called integrated operations.

“It’s a very intentional progression to make sure, at the end of the day, we’re safe and ready to ride,” Gerend explained.

The second category of testing is called pre-revenue operations. The KC Streetcar Authority has not yet begun this portion.

Pre-revenue operations focus on training drivers and maintenance staff for the new route. The streetcar will essentially simulate service to make sure the cars can stay on schedule and achieve other benchmarks.

“So when we’re ready, we have the full staff team available, everybody’s trained and we know what to do in every situation,” Gerend said. “When we open the system, we can do it with a lot of confidence and reliability for many years to come.”

Riders anticipating the opening of the new extension understand the need for extensive testing.

“I want it to be efficient once it’s here,” said Isaac, who rides the streetcar several times each week.

Drew Rogers said the streetcar’s new southern terminus near 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard will be closer to his home in Waldo.

“Absolutely, I encourage them to fully test it and make sure it’s ready to go,” Rogers said.

This month, the streetcar tested a process called coupling, where it connects two streetcars together. The test recreated how one streetcar can tow another if one of the cars breaks down.

Crews towed a streetcar the entire length of the southern extension. Gerend said the test went well.

