KC2026, KC Streetcar partner to wrap 2 streetcars with World Cup-themed kits ahead of Final Draw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC2026 and KC Streetcar partnered to wrap two streetcars with special kits ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw.

The design, which is identical on both streetcars, features fountain imagery and nods to the five official host city supporters: Black & Veatch, JE Dunn Construction, Populous, Purina and the University of Kansas Health System.

The goal of the wraps is to “elevate excitement across the city and showcase Kansas City’s pride to residents, visitors and global audiences,” per KC Streetcar.

KC Streetcar KC2026/KC Streetcar collaboration

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer noted the importance of the partnership between KC2026 and KC Streetcar as the international event approaches.

“The KC Streetcar is an important partner as we plan to host and move residents and visitors next summer, so we’re thrilled that these branded streetcars are part of our early marketing efforts,” Kramer said in a news release. “As the world turns its attention to the Final Draw and the Kansas City region, these streetcars are a visible reminder of our enthusiasm to welcome the global soccer community.”

RELATED | KC2026 transportation plan to connect residents, visitors to Kansas, Missouri during FIFA World Cup 26

The two streetcars will roam the tracks with their special kits from the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City through July 2026.

“These wrapped streetcars not only celebrate our city’s global moment but also embody the movement, connection, and vibrancy the KC Streetcar brings to Kansas City every day,” KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend said in the release.

KC Streetcar KC2026/KC Streetcar collaboration

Riders can hop aboard the special streetcars to get to this Friday's Final Draw watch party at KC Live! in the Power & Light District. Doors open at 9 a.m., with festivities set to start at 10 a.m.

—