Kansas City soccer legend Matt Besler talks FIFA World Cup 2026 draw

It might not feel like soccer weather outside this week in Kansas City, but soccer is top of mind for many across the area.

On Tuesday, KC2026 organizers unveiled their transportation plan to help World Cup fans get around the city when it hosts six matches next June and July.

Later this week, FIFA World Cup 2026 officials will gather in Washington, D.C., to learn more about the World Cup draw.

The draw is used to determine which teams play where and who their opponents will be during the group stage matches at the start of the tournament.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spent time Tuesday talking with Kansas City soccer legend Matt Besler about what to expect during the draw announcement on Friday, Dec. 5.

In addition to his time with Sporting KC, Besler was on the U.S. Men’s National Team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

“Hopefully there’s some exciting teams that get drawn in the same pool,” Besler said. “I think from the fan’s perspective, it’s just a fun kickoff event to be a part of.”

Besler says the draw is when the World Cup starts to feel “real.”

“You can start visualizing the countries and the teams that are going to be coming to Kansas City and that are going to be playing against the U.S.,” Besler said.

A FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party is set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. More information about the event is available online .

