On Track with KC | Drivers, businesses navigate mixed signals on Main Street

Drivers, businesses navigate mixed signals on Main Street

Businesses along the KC Streetcar route are dealing with confusing traffic patterns on Main Street. As construction and testing continue, the signage and cones don't match up.

Kelsey Haynes is the head baker and manager at Soli Deo. When it comes to crafting the perfect pastry, she follows a recipe to a T, but when it comes to traffic right outside the shop, it's not as clear.

"I can definitely understand how it does get confusing," Haynes said. "Cones get moved around all the time."

Caroline Hogan Kelsey Haynes is the Head Baker and manager at Soli Deo.

Over at Reset KC, a vintage thrift store, employee Mackenzie Ways has tried to bend the traffic rules while trying to get to work on time.

"It (the streetcar) definitely holds up traffic because I've definitely driven behind it, tried to go around it and got pulled over," Ways said.

Caroline Hogan Mackenzie Ways works at Reset KC on Main Street.

The streetcar is trying to make sure the lanes are open and traffic is flowing while preparing for when the southern extension is running.

When the streetcar is operational and there's no need for cones, the traffic patterns should become clearer.

KSHB 41 spoke with Jason Waldron, transportation director for Kansas City, Missouri, to explain what drivers can expect with the transit-only lanes and red pavement markings.

Kansas City Streetcar expands with new transit lanes on Main Street

However, as the final markings and signage are being installed, the city advises using caution and following temporary traffic control measures.

Haynes feels prepared for when people can start to ride later this year.

"It seems pretty straightforward," she said.

Hopefully, drivers will follow the signs, just like Haynes follows her recipes.

