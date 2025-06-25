On Track with KC | Exploring Kansas City’s long streetcar history

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC. If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here.

The KC Streetcar Main Street Extension is bringing back a long history of the streetcar in Kansas City.

The extension will add 3.5 miles to the modern streetcar’s network.

At its peak in the 1920s, the system had dozens of miles.

Senior librarian Michael Wells, of the Kansas City Public Library’s Missouri Valley Special Collections, walked KSHB 41 News through some of the city’s transportation history.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Senior Librarian Michael Wells points to an old map of the former streetcar network.

1870

Horse or mule-drawn streetcars were the first iteration of the streetcar. Commonly referred to as “hayburners,” the carriages took passengers to Westport.

“You have people moving away from the riverfront to points south and east of the city,” Wells explained.

Photo courtesy Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Special Collections This mule car, photographed in 1870 between Twelfth and Thirteenth on Grand, was one of Kansas City's first streetcars.

Late 1800s

Cable cars begin to replace the hayburners. Crews buried cables under the streets, and cars gripped the cables, which pulled them into circulation.

“They’re using steam power, burning coal to produce steam to turn these massive pulleys and keep the cable cars going,” Wells said.

This was a good system to move people up and down the hills around the city. The 9th Street Incline, for example, took passengers from the West Bottoms to downtown.

Photo courtesy Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Special Collections This engraving shows the 9th Street Incline cable car system in Kansas City, Mo., in approximately 1880.

1890

The first electric streetcar began operations in Kansas City in 1890.

“Electrical power was safer. You didn’t have these cables running under the street; they were less accident-prone and a more comfortable ride,” Wells said of the benefits.

The system would grow to cover roads in all directions out of downtown, even crossing into Kansas.

Photo courtesy Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Special Collections Streetcar employees in 1900.

1916

The Kansas City Public Service Company formed to operate the streetcar system. Several individual companies were operating on the lines in the beginning.

This was the predecessor of today’s Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

1922

Ridership on the streetcar network hit its peak. Wells said the Great Depression impacted ridership, as did the growing popularity of the automobile.

Wells said ridership got a boost during World War II when the country was rationing gasoline and other resources.

Trolleys, motorbuses, and interurban trains all contributed to a larger rail network.

“It was a good time for mobility around the city; people had a lot of options,” Wells said.

Photo courtesy Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Special Collections Passengers aboard a streetcar in Kansas City in 1940.

June 23, 1957

The streetcar ceased operations on this day.

An ever-expanding city and a push toward buses, which didn’t need to follow tracks, contributed to the transit method’s end.

“You have a very cumbersome bit of infrastructure to try to maintain,” Wells said. “For them, buses were the solution.”

Photo courtesy Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Special Collections A streetcar at the Waldo stop in 1955.

2016

The modern KC Streetcar began operations in downtown Kansas City. The fare-free transportation option runs from Union Station to the River Market along Main Street.

2023

Donutology opened a second location inside a retrofitted 1950s-era President Conference Committee-style streetcar. The cafe is open Friday through Sunday near 4th and Delaware streets.

The streetcar has many original features like the seats, lights, window cranks, and even cables to request a stop.

“It’s fascinating to think about all the history that’s occurred in this car and all the thousands upon thousands of people who have gone through its doors, and still continue to this day,” said Andrew Cameron, Donutology owner.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Andrew Cameron is owner of Donutology, which opened a cafe in a retrofitted streetcar in 2023.

2025

The Main Street Extension will open later this year. This extension adds 3.5 miles of track south of Union Station along Main Street.

The new southern terminus will be 51st Street, near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A streetcar conducts a test on the Main Street Extension.

2026

The Riverfront Extension will open, taking passengers from the River Market to Berkley Riverfront Park.

