On Track with KC | New maintenance building will ensure smooth ride on Main Street extension

When the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension opens in October, a new maintenance facility will allow employees to better serve the route.

Kansas City and the KC Streetcar Authority collaborated on the new garage at 38th Street and Baltimore Avenue. A crew of full-time employees will use the building as a base to address issues that may arise on the extension.

Streetcars will not enter the new garage; the authority will store trucks, equipment and tools at the warehouse. Most of these items are currently stored at the vehicle operations building in the River Market, which is roughly six miles away from what will become the final streetcar stop near the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“It’s really important people can rely on the streetcar,” said Jason Waldron, Kansas City’s transportation director. “This improves response times, effectiveness and efficiency.”

The city took extra precautions to make sure the new building looks like it fits in the Old Hyde Park neighborhood. It has a decorative garage door, a compass on top and residential-style lighting.

“It wasn’t sticking out like a sore thumb, but it blended in with the historical nature of the neighborhood,” Waldron said.

The facility also houses one of nine electrical substations, which provides electricity to the streetcar route.

Passengers are eager for the Main Street extension to open. Rider Colin McCann said he appreciates the proactive approach to any potential issues.

“Good city planning is a good sign of a strong city,” McCann said.

Waldron said the maintenance facility cost about $3 million to build, which the city included in the extension's $350 million price tag.

The extension will open to passengers Oct. 24.

