On Track with KC | Old Hyde Park neighborhood voices concerns with parking

While many are excited for the Main Street extension of the KC Streetcar to open, some neighborhoods are concerned about what it means for parking.

"We see the streetcar as probably a destination where people are gonna wanna come into the city to ride on the streetcar, go to the Current game, what have you," said Nadja Karpilow, president of the Old Hyde Park Neighborhood Association. "We have pressure with parking as it is, so neighbors are concerned about what that’s gonna look like in the neighborhood with even more people coming in."

Karpilow explained many of the homes in the neighborhood are older and don't have driveways or, for apartments, parking lots. She said residents just want to be sure they can park outside their homes.

Some leaders have floated the idea of parking passes in neighborhoods, but residents don't like that idea.

"Now, maybe having to pay, that kind of irks some people for sure," Karpilow said.

However, Karpilow said she wants to focus on solutions.

One idea: more park-and-ride garages similar to the University of Missouri-Kansas City collaboration with the KC Streetcar. Riders will be able to park in the Oak Place Parking Garage and hop on the streetcar from there.

"And then letting people know about that, so whether that’s wayfinding or using apps," Karpilow said. "So we have people coming that know straight where to go instead of driving around in the neighborhood."

KSHB 41 asked riders on the streetcar about their thoughts on parking downtown. Many said they think it's pretty easy.

David Morningstar said he parked at the City Market parking lot. He had to pay.

Carlisle Bellerive thinks Kansas City has more than enough places to park as is.

No matter the solution, Morningstar said it won't deter people from riding.

"I like showing off Kansas City," Morningstar said.

