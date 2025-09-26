One-of-a-kind Pink Pony Express streetcar hitting Kansas City streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The newest KC Streetcar wrap to hit the line is hot to go.

Midwest Princess Chappell Roan is coming to town Oct. 3-4, so her team decided to wrap a streetcar in honor of her “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” pop-up shows.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Pink Pony Express

“So the Chappell Roan team decided that they wanted to do some advertising in Kansas City, and they chose the streetcar as their platform,” said Donna Mandelbaum, communications director with the KC Streetcar Authority. “It’s also a great way to get to the Chappell Roan shows at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Oct. 3 and 4.”

The one-of-a-kind streetcar has been dubbed the Pink Pony Express. Of course, Roan is widely known for her hit “Pink Pony Club,” but the addition of "express" comes from the birth of the Pony Express in St. Joseph.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Pink Pony Express

“This was actually an idea from Chappell Roan’s team, the Pink Pony Express," Mandelbaum said. "I think they were really going into the whole ‘Pink Pony Club’ as well as the Pony Express, which was really like a thing out here in the Midwest. She is the Midwest Princess, we are a form of transportation as the streetcar, so it just kind of fell together in a perfect way.”

The Pink Pony Express debuts Friday, Sept. 26, exactly one week before Roan performs.

“You’ll have all week to get psyched up and hyped up for her shows, ride the streetcar and then ride it to the show next weekend,” Mandelbaum said.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Pink Pony Express

Streetcar 811 is wrapped in baby pink and sky blue, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Mandelbaum said Chappell’s team designed the outside, but when you step inside, you’ll see the streetcar team’s added flair.

Riders can expect pink disco balls, added artwork and “maybe some pink lighting to get you in the mood for shows.”

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Pink Pony Express

“We have a lot of fun here at the KC Streetcar, and we’re proud of what we can do in the community, and this is one way we like to show it,” Mandelbaum said.

Concertgoers will disembark at the Union Station stop. The southern extension, connecting the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, opens in less than a month.

