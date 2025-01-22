‘One step closer’: KC Streetcar begins Main Street extension testing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension testing began Wednesday morning.

Streetcars will travel along Main Street through Midtown to the University of Missouri-Kansas City for the first time since 1957, per streetcar officials.

“This is one step closer to achieving Kansas City’s vision of connecting communities through equitable and efficient public transit,” Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority, said in a news release.

The critical testing phase is designed to be extensive to ensure the “safety, reliability and readiness of the new streetcar route.”

Critical testing is followed by extensive operator training.

“The start of testing on the Main Street Extension is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many who have brought us to this point,” KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the news release. “Once complete, this expansion will connect more neighborhoods, provide even greater access to opportunities, and continue to position Kansas City as a leader in modern, sustainable transit.”

HAPPENING NOW! Testing of the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension is underway and will continue for several months! For the first time since 1957, streetcars will travel along Main Street through Midtown and to the University of Missouri-Kansas City @KSHB41 @kcstreetcar pic.twitter.com/Ryy7cUiEK1 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) January 22, 2025

The training that began Jan. 22, Systems Integrated Training, is expected to last several months.

Once this step is complete, the Pre-Revenue Operations phase will be initiated.

Service is expected to commence later in 2025.

