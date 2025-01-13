Upcoming KC Streetcar extension work to impact River Market roads, bridge into spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Upcoming KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension work will impact the River Market into the spring.

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, Grand Boulevard will close between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Motorists are encouraged to use 3rd, Walnut and 2nd streets to detour.

Work on this section is expected to wrap up around April 30.

KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension team

When work begins on track construction and connection at the intersection of 3rd and Grand, downtown streetcar service will be suspended.

The suspension is expected to begin Jan. 27 and last for about two weeks.

Streetcar authorities said a bus bridge will run during that time to continue transit service.

Access to the City Market will remain open.

Finally, the Grand Boulevard/Berkley Parkway Bridge will close starting March 3.

Crews expect this to be the “final bridge closure to install track on the bridge and complete all track work for the project.”

The bridge is expected to reopen April 30.

Additional streetcar extension information, including an interactive construction map, can be found here.

