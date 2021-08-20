KC SuperStar competition wraps up with finals this weekend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City's newest superstar will be crowned this weekend.

The finals for the KC SuperStar competition, hosted by the Jewish Community Center, will take place this Sunday, Aug. 22.

This is the 12th year of the competition.

After an entirely virtual finals performance last year, the finalists will get to perform in front of a live, in-person audience this year.

The theme is "Superstar Goes to the Movies." All of the songs will be covers of classics hits from movies like "Grease," "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Greatest Showman."

"We have LED walls, we have lights, we have haze — it is a big production. It is not your high school talent show," said Tammy Ruder, KC SuperStar executive producer.

During the show, a panel of judges will narrow the finalists down to four. Then, those who donated will be able to vote for the winner.

That winner gets a $10,000 scholarship, but each finalist and semifinalist will get some scholarship money as well.

The donations also help fund programs at the Jewish Community Center like the after-school program and the senior program. Membership to the center is open to anyone in the community.

"You do not need to be Jewish to attend here," Ruder said. "We are welcoming and inclusive."

Because of COVID-19 protocols, in-person tickets to the show are limited to donors only. There is still time to donate on the KC SuperStar donor page and attend in person at Yardley Hall.

The show will also be live streamed for free on the KC SuperStar website. It starts at 7 p.m. Sunday night.