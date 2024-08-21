KC SuperStar prepares to highlight young, local talent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 15th annual KC SuperStar competition will crown a new winner on Sunday.

Ten finalists from across the metro are prepared to sing their hearts out to win scholarship money.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Jewish Community Center.

Emma-Kate Salin was last year's runner-up. She won $5,000 and put that money toward her college fund.

"I’m able to take the classes, music classes I want," Salin said. "Whereas before, I don’t know if I was really able to do that with the money I had."

Tammy Ruder, executive director and producer of KC SuperStar, said prior finalists have described the money as life-changing.

"It is making a difference in their lives to be able to not come out of college with that little bit less of debt," Ruder said.

Even after 15 years in her position, Ruder is still in awe of what the students can do and the talent Kansas City holds.

"I can’t imagine having that confidence to get up and show my talents," Ruder said. "And this is truly a community of gifted people."

Salin shared she believes music is the most powerful language, confident she'll be able to break communication barriers.

"When you start singing simple children’s songs, or just in my church, like hymns, they all chime in and you all just come together," Salin said.

Though Salin's not competing this year, it's not the end of her journey. She said she's excited to see what the new competitors can do with their voices.

There are still tickets available for Sunday's main event. Learn more details here.

—

