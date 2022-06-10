KC Symphony Designers’ Showhouse begins Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old tradition continues this month in Kansas City, Missouri. The KC Symphony Designers’ Showhouse opens to the public Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.

The annual event, which was modified or canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allows the public to tour a home where interior and exterior designers have collaborated to display trending colors, themes, concepts and more.

Money raised from ticket sales benefits the Kansas City Symphony.

This year, designers tackled a home located at 1025 West 53rd Terrace in the city’s Sunset Hill neighborhood which was built in 1932 in the Normandy farmhouse style.

The 5,500 square foot house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and five fireplaces.

Designers from Nell Hill’s Pryde’s, Ulah, and about 15 others worked with the homeowner to renovate and upgrade the home over the past three months.

“It’s an exciting experience for us as a group," Barbara Berry, vice president of the Kansas City Symphony Alliance, said. "We certainly have a lot of enthusiasm going into it and it’s a lot of hard work during it, but it’s incredibly gratifying after we do it."

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is a nonprofit which supports the symphony.

Since its inception, the Designers’ Showhouse has raised more than $5 million for the Symphony.

The majority of money raised from this year’s event will benefit programs the Symphony operates for children.

Berry hopes visitors can find inspiration in the home’s designs.

“We have so many more first time homeowners out there who are looking at what to do with their home,” she said. “Maybe they want to change just little parts [of their homes], little rooms, or little corners of rooms; others are looking for more sweeping changes as they go forward.”

This year’s home will feature a cafe and gift shop.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You can purchase tickets online by visiting the event’s website .

The Designers’ Showhouse will be open until July 3. Here are the hours of operation:

Mondays: closed

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



