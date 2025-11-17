KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

The Kansas City Tenants Union made food deliveries across the city on Sunday as part of the group's We Feed Us campaign, which was started to support members facing financial impacts from the government shutdown.

Over 2,030 people were helped during the second week of the initiative.

Will Shaw/KSHB KC Tenants Union food delivery

One of the multiple locations KC Tenants visited Sunday was Paraclete Manor near Prospect Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Volunteers checked off boxes from their lists as they distributed food packages, including options for residents with dietary restrictions.

Will Shaw/KSHB Donna Jackson

"It just goes to show how important the seniors really are," said Donna Jackson, who will have lived at Paraclete Manor for 25 years in January.

According to an AARP report, senior citizens have experienced lapses in telehealth appointments, possible pension delays and withheld SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

KC Tenants Union delivers food to senior citizens impacted by government shutdown

One resident who utilizes SNAP benefits expressed gratitude for the delivery.

"Thanks to them, I've got something to cook," she said. "We got vegetables, bread, ground beef."

Will Shaw/KSHB One Paraclete Manor senior resident who utilizes SNAP benefits receiving food

Law Sims, a KC Tenants organizer, knows many tenants by name. He's canvassed the building searching for new union members after some tenants brought forward concerns about living conditions.

Sims estimates there are about 55 members out of the approximate 100 senior residents.

"We're forgotten sometimes because there are some things that could be done for us but aren't done for us," Jackson said. "I really don’t think the seniors are given as much attention as they should be."

The food deliveries fulfill part of the union's mission of liberation, delivering one meal at a time.

Will Shaw/KSHB Law Sims

"I feel like it gets people hopeful to know that there are people here fighting with them," Sims said.

Nov. 16 was the third We Feed Us event. In partnership with the Kansas City Food Hub, KC Tenants held an emergency meeting on Oct. 25 to make a plan to support its members in need.

Will Shaw/KSHB Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw helping deliver food at Paraclete Manor.

In an announcement two days later, the union had raised $30,000 to support members in need during the shutdown. Union representatives stated they will be delivering food to members for another two weeks.

"It gives me more strength to go on because it gives me more courage to go on and do better for people," Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—