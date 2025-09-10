Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Turkey Leggman restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas, named in New York Times list

KSHB 41 Wyandotte County beat reporter Rachel Henderson outside of KC Turkey Leggman restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — During my reporting in Wyandotte County, I’ve driven by KCTurkeyLeggman’s place several times.

When I saw the restaurant was named in The New York Times’ list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America right now, I knew I’d have to do a story.

“The turkey legs at this exceptional-if-niche barbecue joint in northwest Kansas City demand your full attention — and then reward it,” author Brett Anderson wrote in the Times’ review.

Just to be clear, the restaurant is in northwest Kansas City, Kansas, at 1916 Quindaro Blvd.

I’m heading out today to learn more about the restaurant and KC Turkey Leggman. Have you had their turkey legs? What else should people try? I hope you’ll check back later to see what I found out.

