KC Water agreement could save consumers money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water announced a new agreement Wednesday – between the city, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice – that could save consumers money.

The deal also will allow for more efficient overflow control.

KC Water has been working for more than three years to try to reduce the burden for waste-water services. Deputy Director Matt Bond said rates more than tripled over the past three years, and the lowest 20% of earners were spending 12% to 15% of their incomes on waste-water bills.

He said that by implementing less-expensive green infrastructure, rather than having more tunnels in the ground, bills will improve.

The agreement, which is in place until 2040, will allow projects to be less restrictive and offer more ability to invest in rehabilitating KC Water’s existing system to clean stormwater before it gets into combined sewers.