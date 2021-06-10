Watch
KC Water customers unable to make payments due to a 'computer problem'

Charlie Keegan/KSHB
KC Water
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water customers currently are unable to make payments online or over the phone.

The water company said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that it is “experiencing a computer problem” preventing the completion of payments.

Staff members are working to resolve the issue, but it’s unknown at this time how long that will take.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

