KC Water online, phone payment platform has been restored after system failure

Posted at 9:33 AM, May 17, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water's phone and online bill payment platform is back up and running after the city's computer systems faced an outage earlier this month.

The outage on May 5 impacted functions on the city's website, preventing the Water Department from accepting online payments and temporarily closing Municipal Court.

City officials announced shortly before 9 a.m. Friday that internet and phone payments are accessible once again.

The city announced that a system failure impacted the city's computer systems on May 5. City officials have worked to restore services since then.

All KC Water customers will have a "grace period" for payments due on or between May 4-31.

Customers may still use in-person, drop-off and mail options.

Anyone with questions about their bill can call 816-513-1313.

