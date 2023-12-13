KC Wheel to open Thursday as part of Pennway Point entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Wheel is set to open to the public at noon on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Those looking to ride the 150-foot-tall observation wheel will be able to do so from noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online on at kcwheel.com with a limited time opening price of $15.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole minigolf course, will also open with tickets starting at $12.

The KC Wheel will operate from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. from Dec. 15, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024.

It's located at 2485 Jefferson Street in Kansas City, Missouri, near Interstate 35.

