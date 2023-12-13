Watch Now
KC Wheel to open Thursday as part of Pennway Point entertainment district

KC Wheel
Provided by KC Wheel
KC Wheel
KC Wheel
Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 17:30:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Wheel is set to open to the public at noon on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Those looking to ride the 150-foot-tall observation wheel will be able to do so from noon to 10 p.m.

KCWheel VIP Gondola View.jpg

Tickets can be purchased online on at kcwheel.com with a limited time opening price of $15.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole minigolf course, will also open with tickets starting at $12.

RELATED | Inspectors complete review of KC Wheel ride

The KC Wheel will operate from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. from Dec. 15, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024.

It's located at 2485 Jefferson Street in Kansas City, Missouri, near Interstate 35.

KCWheel Heart.jpg


