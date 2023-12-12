Opening date for KC Wheel remains unclear as developers seek permits for adjacent bars, restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While state inspectors have given the green light to the KC Wheel, developers are still working to obtain permits to operate bars and restaurants adjacent to the observation wheel.

Developers broke ground on the KC Wheel earlier this year as part of the much larger Pennway Point entertainment district south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, just east of Interstate 35.

The Office of the Missouri State Fire Marshal oversees the state’s Amusement Ride Safety Program.

A spokesperson for the developer of KC Wheel told KSHB 41 News Tuesday that they recently passed the amusement ride inspection.

Records obtained by KSHB 41 News show that a state inspector noted "no adverse conditions at time of inspection" after a review conducted on Nov. 15, 2023.

Missouri Fire Marshal's Office

Locally, an inspector with the Kansas City, Missouri, Planning and Development Department’s Construction Code Inspections Branch, performed an inspection on the building on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The inspection returned two items:



Shall resolve conditions of approval

Shall test kitchen hood

Kansas City, Missouri

A spokesperson for the developer said other things on the site need to pass inspection before the KC Wheel itself opens to customers.

An exact opening date remains unclear.

