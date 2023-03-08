KC woman continues to spread passion for helping poor and marginalized through non-profit UnBound

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ashley Hufft was once giving a good life, working as corporate lawyer for Merger and Acquisition in New York City. But one subway ride to work changed everything.

“After making partner one day, I found myself riding the subway to work and tears coming to my eyes. I realized that I had a bigger calling in life,” said Hufft.

It was in that moment at the subway when Huftt saw the rest of her life with clearer eyes. She quit her job as a lawyer and moved to Africa where she made it her life’s work to serve those in need.

Huftt spent years of non-profit work across Africa where it a eye-opening experience for her.

“Being in sub- Saharan Africa and seeing just a complete — people’s lack of everyday needs and the inability to have choices in their lives was eye-opening,” said Hufft. “The first thing, of course, is the poverty. And poverty like I had never seen or experienced before in the United States.”

Unbound

She fell in love with the people and the landscape so much she eventually adopted her son Max, who is now 12-years-old, from Ethiopia after one of her many projects. Hufft and her son moved back to the States when the pandemic began, but the work never ended for her.

When she came back home to Kansas City, she wanted to continue to dedicated to spread her passion of helping the poor to her hometown.

“Really thought I’d be leaving the international work behind and then I learned about Unbound,” said Hufft.

Unbound is a locally-headquartered, international non-profit in Kansas City. The non-profit walks with the poor and marginalized across 18 countries. They primarily focus on helping families, often led by mothers, to become autonomous and self-sufficient.

Across all program locations, there are about 13,000 mothers groups that have formed where they meet to work together.

Unbound

“These women get together and they do trainings, they hold each other accountable to meeting their goals, they help when a child is sick and they also form something that I love to see — they form cooperatives and they contribute money into savings and loans and give each other loans,” said Hufft.

A program called “Agents of Change” was also born out of these mothers groups where they get together and work with one another on community-wide projects. It might be an infrastructure plan, building roads or putting in lights. Unbound believes empowering the women will empower their families.

Unbound and its mission is made possible through willing sponsors who are matched with a child or an elder in need. Monthly donations from the sponsors will go directly into the families’ bank account and they can determine how to use it and set their own rules.

“Giving that family the ability to make a choice is empowering and day by day by day, it gives them a little bit more leeway, a little bit more runway to take themselves sort of up the ladder out of poverty,” said Hufft.

Tara Lavelle, one of the organization’s 280,000 sponsors, says she came to the Unbound headquarters “Experience Center” and felt compelled to help in any way she can. She saw what it is truly like for millions to live in poverty.

“Here we are living our lives of luxury and in that moment I thought there has to be, like, what can we do to help?” said Lavelle.

“There was a picture of this young girl holding a soccer ball. Our girls grew up playing softball, so it was the sport that spoke to me,” said Hufft. “And so I picked up Tiana’s letter and I read about Tiana’s life. She’s from Madagascar, lives with her mom, her dad and a brother. Wants to be a doctor when she grows up. Walks to school everyday.”

Lavelle tells KSHB 41 that first and foremost, being a trusted adult in Tiana’s life has been rewarding. Her message to Tiana as she grows into adulthood would be to let her know that she can truly be anything she wants to be.

“We have a way of telling young girls they can be anything they want to be when they grow up., but when they make the decision of what they want to be when they grow up, we stifle that,” said Hufft.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can learn more on the organization's website.