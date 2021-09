KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman died in a boating accident in Salem, South Carolina, over the weekend.

According to Oconee County officials, two boats collided on Lake Keowee around 7 p.m. Sunday.

One of the boats was a pontoon boat. Paige Elizabeth Morrow, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, was on board that boat and died in the collision.

She was visiting family in the area.

It's not clear if others were injured or what caused the collision.