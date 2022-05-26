KC woman killed, three others injured in Henry County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman was killed, and three other people were injured in a single vehicle crash near Deepwater, Mo. Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says four people were in a 2021 Dodge Ram traveling northbound on Mo. Highway 13 south of Highway 52 in Henry County shortly after 1p.m. when the driver lost control on the wet pavement.

The Dodge traveled off the roadway, overturned and two occupants were ejected. None of the occupants in the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

21-year-old Simone Y. Johnson of Kansas City was pronounced dead at the scene.

London L. Johnson, 20, of Kansas City, Tyerese L. Sims, 21, of Independence, and driver Ramone J. Wooten, 34, of Kansas City were all listed in serious condition.