KC woman who drove hurricane relief donations to North Carolina given free Christmas lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays are all about traditions, and this year, a local Christmas light installation company, Jingle Bros, is starting a new one.

Phillip Wolff, the chief enlightenment officer, says he wants to pick a new family every year to give free Christmas lights and installation.

This is the first year, and he says he wanted to find a deserving family.

Leanne Clay Hurricane relief donations

He asked around and landed on Leanne Clay's rooftop.

"After talking to the Clay family, they told me their story and it just was pretty compelling," Wolff said. "Just seemed like an excellent fit."

KSHB 41 shared Clay's story of driving her truck full of hurricane relief supplies to North Carolina in October.

The light gift was Wolff's way of giving back to someone who gives so much.

Clay has extended family coming into town this Christmas and says the lights will make their holidays a little brighter.

KSHB 41 Family given free Christmas lights

"We brought the kids outside, turned them on, and there was just a gasp," she said. They were so excited."

Wolff's family enjoys their time together during the Christmas season.

"Holidays are super important for us, but Christmas especially is a time, one of the only times, where our whole family can come together," she said.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.