KC Zoo & Aquarium announces birth of Roxby the joey

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 30, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced Tuesday that a new joey has joined its ranks.

The zoo shared on social media that Mrs. Brigsby the red kangaroo gave birth to Roxby the joey.

"Roxby spends most of the time in mom’s pouch, but you’ll be able to spot a tail or leg peeking out occasionally," KC Zoo & Aquarium shared on social media.

Another red kangaroo at the zoo, Jeri, gave birth to a joey in November.

Jeri and Mrs. Brigsby were among four female kangaroos that arrived to the KC Zoo & Aquarium earlier this year from Florida.

