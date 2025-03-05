KC2026 signs lease for 200 buses to be used during FIFA World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC2026, the nonprofit organization overseeing strategy and delivering host city duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, signed a lease to use 200 buses during the tournament.

The lease signed on Feb. 28 made Kansas City the first of the 16 host cities to announce it had acquired buses for the tournament.

The KC2026 bus system will complement existing bus routes on both sides of the state line, transporting an estimated 650,000 visitors to matches, FIFA Fan Festival, Kansas City International Airport, hotel centers and more.

“This is a major milestone,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said in a news release. “Securing these buses is a major logistical advantage as we plan a smooth and efficient transportation experience for residents and visitors during the World Cup. Leading up to the tournament, we will continue engaging regularly with stakeholders, area planning organizations, transit providers, law enforcement and other area communities.”

KC2026’s Board of Directors approved the lease on Feb. 18, which was made possible through regional support including funding from the states of Kansas and Missouri and the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

The buses will be fitted with the FIFA World Cup 2026 host city branding, including KC2026 host city supporter logos.

KC2026 may lease more buses as the planning process continues.

The nonprofit organization said it is ahead of schedule and preparing to deliver transportation concepts to soccer’s governing body at the end of March.

