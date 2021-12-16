KCATA driver captures building collapse following Westport crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus driver captured the moments a Westport building started to collapse after a Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck and SUV collided and subsequently hit a building.

David Grace recorded the moment it happened.

In the video, firefighters were seen scrambling to take cover as rubble from the building started to come down on them.

KSHB 41 has edited the video and is only airing a portion of it.

Fire crews who responded to the crash were not hurt. The truck involved, Pumper 19 is no longer usable.