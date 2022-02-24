1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Home
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Cams
Weather Radar
Storm Tracker
Weather Alerts
School Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
School Day at the K
Traffic
Gas Prices
News
Local News
Video
State
Homicide Tracker
Mayor Promise Tracker
Coronavirus
National
World
Crime
Political
Galleries
Investigators
Your Health Matters
Education
Conquering Addiction
Verrückt: Built to Thrill
I-Team
Featured Coverage
9:29
Joplin - 10 Years Later
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women's History Month 2022
Safe KC
The Rebound KC
We're Hiring
We're Open KC
We See You KC
One Tank Trips
Faith in KC
Money
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Sporting KC
KC Current
College Sports
Kansas Jayhawks Sports
High School
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movies
TV Listings
Bounce TV
Lifestyle
Holidays
Food
Pets
Taste & See KC
Outdoors
Community Calendar
Move for Good KC
Video
Watch KSHB 41 News Live
News Video
YouTube Channel
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile and video apps
Contests
Meet the Team
Jobs at KSHB
Journalism Career Program
Advertise with Us
Support
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Fill the Fridge
Marketplace
Guide to Summer Fun
In Your Neighborhood
Better Business Bureau Partners
KC Home Improvement Specialists
Now You Know How
Brand Spotlight
TV Listings
Senior Spotlight
Podcasts
38 The Spot
KC Spotlight
Community for Everyone
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Eye on Independence
In Depth
Watch Dog
Consumer
Price Tracker
Quick links...
Eye on Independence
In Depth
Watch Dog
Consumer
Price Tracker
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Westport Crash
Westport Crash
Westport building owner files suit against KCFD after crash
Cameron Taylor
11:48 AM, Mar 28, 2022
Westport Crash
Report into deadly Westport crash in hands of prosecutor
Cameron Taylor
5:40 PM, Feb 24, 2022
Westport Crash
Investigation continues 2 months after deadly Westport crash
Cameron Taylor
4:36 PM, Feb 09, 2022
Westport Crash
3rd wrongful death lawsuit filed in KCFD Westport crash
Cameron Taylor
3:02 PM, Feb 07, 2022
Westport Crash
Family of pedestrian killed in KCFD Westport crash files suit
Cameron Taylor
2:47 PM, Jan 20, 2022
Westport Crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection to Westport crash
Cameron Taylor
11:22 AM, Jan 05, 2022
Westport Crash
Crash expert gives insight into fatal Westport crash
Cameron Taylor
4:02 PM, Dec 22, 2021
Westport Crash
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash with KCFD pumper
Sam Hartle
2:15 PM, Dec 20, 2021
Westport Crash
Bus driver records partial Westport building collapse
Daniela Leon
4:42 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Westport Crash
Recordings depict moments before firetruck in deadly crash
Casey Murray
4:13 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Westport Crash
3 people confirmed dead after fire truck, SUV collide
Steve Kaut
10:56 PM, Dec 15, 2021
Meet the Investigators
Caitlin Knute
5:01 PM, Jun 25, 2020
Jessica McMaster
3:32 PM, Oct 22, 2018
Sarah Plake
1:17 PM, Oct 19, 2018
Ryan Takeo
11:23 AM, Sep 28, 2021
Cameron Taylor
12:50 PM, Dec 10, 2021