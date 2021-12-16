Dispatch recordings depict moments before firetruck involved in deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A firetruck was involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night after it collided with an SUV on Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road, which sent both vehicles into a building.

Part of that recording details dispatchers telling fire crews to stand down.

“Dispatch, do you want 18 to make that house fire?” a firefighter asked.

Then, a little bit later the dispatcher is heard again.

“Pumper 19 stand down,” the dispatcher said. “Pumper 19 stand down, remain in quarters.”

That pertains to the firetruck that was ultimately involved in the crash that killed three people in Kansas City, Missouri.

It is unclear exactly when the crash happened Wednesday night, but the stand down call was around 10:20 p.m. before the crash call was heard on dispatch.

The truck was not heard on the audio responding to the dispatchers request for the unit to stand down.