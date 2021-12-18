Family identifies 1 victim in building collapse after KCMO fire truck collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the three victims killed after a Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck struck an SUV Wednesday night at Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road has been identified by his family.

A brick building partially collapsed as a result of the crash.

Michael Elwood, 25, was one of the victims in the collision, according to Nathan Elwood, brother of the victim.

Elwood was a passenger in the SUV involved in the crash.

"Michael was kind and loving, he loved freely and deeply to many he knew. His smile and happy energy could lift the spirits of anyone in his path. He was a talented artist. We will miss him forever," Nathan Elwood said in an email.

A GoFundMe page was created by the family.

