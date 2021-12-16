KCFD truck involved in crash, partial building collapse Wednesday night near Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck was involved in a crash late Wednesday night that ended in a partial building collapse.

It happened about 10:25 p.m. on Broadway near Westport Road.

The truck was on its way to a an incident when the accident occurred.

A building partially collapsed on the fire truck and the second vehicle.

No word on injuries.

Crews are conducting search and rescue efforts on scene.

There is currently a search and rescue operation taking place after this crash involving pumper 19 out of the Westport firehouse @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ZVcLRwdnMb — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) December 16, 2021

No other details were available late Wednesday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.