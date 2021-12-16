Watch
KCFD truck involved in crash, partial building collapse Wednesday night near Westport

Aaron Liversedge
Posted at 10:56 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 00:21:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck was involved in a crash late Wednesday night that ended in a partial building collapse.

It happened about 10:25 p.m. on Broadway near Westport Road.

The truck was on its way to a an incident when the accident occurred.

A building partially collapsed on the fire truck and the second vehicle.

No word on injuries.

Crews are conducting search and rescue efforts on scene.

No other details were available late Wednesday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

