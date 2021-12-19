2nd victim identified by family in Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck collision

A family member has confirmed a second victim's identity in Wednesday night's collision between a Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck and a SUV at Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road.

The crash left three victims dead, and caused the partial collapse of a nearby building.

Jennifer Nicolas has been identified as one of the victims in the collision by her aunt Joy Gainer.

"We are saddened by the loss of our Jennifer," Gainer said in a statement. "She was more than a niece, a daughter, and granddaughter - she was a friend to all. She would do anything for her family and friends. She also cherished her Fur Babies (Kaya and Hank). There are still a lot of questions about what happened that night. What we do know is we lost a kindhearted, beautiful soul on her mother's birthday - just days before Christmas."

Nicolas and Michael Elwood , another identified victim in the crash, were both employed by Ragazza Food & Wine in Kansas City, Missouri.

The restaurant released a statement following the collision in a Facebook post.