Trial date set in civil cases related to deadly KCFD-involved Westport crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has set a trial date for June 5, 2023 in the civil cases related to the deadly KCFD-involved Westport crash.
The crash happened near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road on Dec. 15, 2021. A brick building partially collapsed because of the wreck.
Three people were killed in the December crash, including Jennifer San Nicolas, the driver of the SUV that was part of a collision with the fire truck, Michael Elwood, a passenger in the SUV, and Tami Knight, a pedestrian.
In the months following the crash, each of the victims’ families filed wrongful death lawsuits. The owner of the commercial building that housed the Riot Room also filed a lawsuit.
During a case management conference on Wednesday, Judge John Torrence granted a motion to consolidate the cases for discovery. He is also considering the idea of consolidating the cases for trial.
