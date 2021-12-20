Police identify pedestrian killed in crash with KCFD fire truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Monday identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed in last week’s crash in Westport that also killed two others.

Tami Knight, 41, of Kansas City, Missouri, was walking on a sidewalk along Broadway Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday when she was hit by a car involved in a crash with a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department truck.

Knight was one of three people killed in the incident. Over the weekend, family and friends identified the other two victims, Jennifer San Nicholas , 41, and Michael Elwood , 25. Both Nicholas and Elwood were in an SUV that was struck by the fire truck.

The investigation into the crash continued Monday afternoon.