Kansas City police turn deadly KCFD-involved Westport crash over to prosecutors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has turned over the results of its investigation of a deadly crash involving a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department last December in Westport.

A police department spokesperson told KSHB 41 I-Team's Cameron Taylor Thursday the report into the crash that killed three people is now in the hands of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

It will now be up to the Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office to determine if anyone will face charges in the case.

Three people were killed in the crash, including Jennifer San Nicolas , the driver of the SUV that was part of a collision with the fire truck, Michael Elwood , a passenger in the SUV, and Tami Knight , a pedestrian.

The crash happened near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road in December. A brick building partially collapsed because of the wreck.

In the months following the crash, each of the victims’ families filed wrongful death lawsuits .

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said it could take several weeks to review evidence in the case.