KCFD battles 23 fires overnight, including large house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were busy Sunday night.

Crews battled a large house fire at 7419 N. Lenox Ave. where two people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire started just before 4 a.m.

No one was injured, and crews had to use a defensive approach to get the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

KCFD responded to 23 fires in total overnight. Of those, 15 were small and in trash or dumpsters, seven were residential and one was a commercial building fire.

It's not clear if Fourth of July festivities played a role in any of the fires at this time.

A KCFD spokesperson said the department normally responds to four fires in a 24-hour period, but that number is usually higher on the Fourth of July and New Year's.