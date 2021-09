KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Firefighters are investigating a fire near 55th and Woodland.

Firefighters were called to the home about 1:45 this morning.

We're told no one was inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

This fire is at the same home where a woman died and a 3-year-old boy was injured on March 31st.

Firefighters are unsure how this most recent fire started.