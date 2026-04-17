KCFD battles two fires at vacant Parade Park apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department battled two vacant apartment fires early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. on an apartment fire.

On arrival, crews reported smoke and fire showing from a 3-story apartment building, as well as a fire showing from a second apartment building across the parking lot.

Multiple crews advanced multiple hose lines in the structures to extinguish the fires.

Searches of the two buildings came back empty, and no injuries were reported.

The Parade Park apartment complex is vacant, and demolition has begun, but the fire department has been called to that location multiple times to fight fires since late 2025.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.