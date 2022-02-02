Watch
KCFD battles Wednesday morning fire at 12th, Hardesty

JuYeon Kim/KSHB 41
A home caught fire around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the area of East 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Flames were visible to crews when they arrived.
Posted at 4:10 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 05:36:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews attended to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. near East 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Flames were visible from the house when firefighters arrived.

Officials at the scene of the fire said no one was hurt and the house was vacant. It appeared to be under construction.

