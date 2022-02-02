KCFD battles Wednesday morning fire at 12th, Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews attended to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. near East 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Flames were visible from the house when firefighters arrived.

HAPPENING NOW: House fire on 12th & Hardesty. Firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Working to get more info. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/0FrIMgJaag — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) February 2, 2022

Officials at the scene of the fire said no one was hurt and the house was vacant. It appeared to be under construction.